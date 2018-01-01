Anna Wilds

Anna Wilds lives and breathes her rewarding work as a the CEO and Founder of Franchise Locators. The Augusta, GA native is a business owner, MBA, female veteran, corporate refugee, and experienced investor who likes to have the last word (just ask her husband). To find the right business for you, contact Anna at anna@franlocators.com or (762) 233-7227.

5 Things You Must Know About Franchising -- But That You Won't Find Online

In order to get a full, three-dimensional view of which business is right for you, you'll have to look beyond the Internet.
4 min read
Why Corporate Refugees Like Franchising When They Answer the Entrepreneurial Call

Franchises offer lots that people find reassuring about the structure of the corporate job they are otherwise ready to chuck to start their own business.
5 min read
7 Tips for Getting the Information You Need Before Becoming a Franchisee

Speaking with at least five current owners is your best first step.
5 min read
Exploring a Franchise Opportunity? 5 Key Questions to Ask.

Embarking on this discovery process will let you check out the business model even as you, the franchisee, are being vetted.
4 min read
4 Factors to Consider Before Starting a Business While Keeping Your Day Job

The security of a job and the income of a side business are possible but require a lot of juggling.
4 min read
