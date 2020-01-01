Annette Bau

Annette Bau, CFP™ practitioner, founder of MillionaireSeries.com, and host ofThe Millionaire Insider™ Channel” shares 5 secrets she discovered in her 30 years of advising and researching the top 1-2% of millionaire entrepreneurs. She is also the author of The 7 Principles of Becoming a Millionaire for Life: How to Create Wealth, Health, and Happiness and 101 Insider Secrets for Marketing to Affluent Women: How to Get Your Share of This $20 Trillion Market

