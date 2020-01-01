About Annie Clain
Annie Clain is the Head - Business Strategy & Growth of BlockchainPRBuzz, a crypto-consulting agency and BTCWires, Blockchain and Crypto News Aggregator. Annie holds a Master’s degree in Marketing. Three years ago, she shifted her focus from the hospitality industry to blockchain to help to develop startups.
Education
A Formidable Player Enters the International Online Education Market
The creators of Lectera have placed great importance on teaching key skills that will allow users to increase their income.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Ultimatum: A New Fork to Solve Old Problems
The concept is a reflection of the famous Ethereum cryptocurrency.