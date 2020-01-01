Anshul Mittal

Anshul Mittal

Contributor
Executive Director of Mittal Appliances Ltd

About Anshul Mittal

Anshul Mittal graduated from Purdue University, USA in Bachelor of Science. He is now Executive Director of Mittal Appliances Ltd, a flagship company of Mittal Group, history of which dates back to more than 100 years in the business of non- ferrous metals and currency coin blanks in India.

More From Anshul Mittal

Can Your Business Stay Afloat in a Slow Economic Growth Scenario?
Economic Conditions

Can Your Business Stay Afloat in a Slow Economic Growth Scenario?

Now is a good time for handing over the reins to the next generation and retiring old guards and hiring fresh talent
4 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.