Ansuya Harjani

Ansuya Harjani

Ansuya Harjani joined CNBC's web and digital team in 2010, where she writes investment and feature articles with a focus on Asian economies. Prior to joining CNBC, she was a producer for the BBC's "Asia Business Report." Harjani holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Virginia.

More From Ansuya Harjani

At This Restaurant, Waiters Walk and Fly
Drones

At This Restaurant, Waiters Walk and Fly

It's a bird, it's a plane, no it's a flying robot waiter.
4 min read
Coming Soon: The Biggest Wealth Transfer in History
Wealth

Coming Soon: The Biggest Wealth Transfer in History

As the world's richest retire, the next three decades will see the most amount of money change hands -- ever.
3 min read
What Your 'Cheap Date' Says About the Global Economy
Economic Conditions

What Your 'Cheap Date' Says About the Global Economy

Deutsche Bank's Cheap Date Index found that London is among the most expensive cities, whereas Mumbai is the cheapest.
3 min read
Apple Becomes China's Third Highest Smartphone Distributor
Technology

Apple Becomes China's Third Highest Smartphone Distributor

The iPhone 5 is the best-selling smartphone around the world, and Apple could be number one in China by January if a deal with China Mobile goes through.
2 min read
How Did 'Bitcoin Jesus' Become a Virtual Currency Millionaire?
Finance

How Did 'Bitcoin Jesus' Become a Virtual Currency Millionaire?

Roger Ver began investing in bitcoins in 2011. Now, his investments are paying off.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.