Antoine Boquen

Antoine Boquen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Horizons

Antoine Boquen is currently the active CEO of Horizons, a global PEO and SaaS company focused on making global hiring easy for companies that wish to expand internationally.

https://nhglobalpartners.com/

Follow Antoine Boquen on Social

Latest

Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Reasons to Hire Globally in 2022

Global hiring just might be the best choice for your business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like