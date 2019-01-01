Apaksh Gupta is an entrepreneur and Founder of One Impression--an Artificial Intelligence Driven Influencer Marketing Platform that is changing the way brands work with influencers. He has built successful campaigns for his brands such as Bombay Shaving Company, Kazo, Healthkart to name a few. He works with over 25,000+ influencers across the globe having reach ranging from a 1000 people to more than a few million.