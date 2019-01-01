Aparna Thakker

Aparna Thakkar is the founder and CEO of new-age technology startup Empowerji app which provides services to empower senior citizens by bridging the gap between older adults and technology adoption. Aparna has a Masters in Telecommunications degree. Her  inspiration has always been to create something that can have a positive impact on society at large.

10 Ways Women Entrepreneurs Can Fund Their Business

Once you have made up your mind follow this streamline methodology and you will be able to get the desired funds
