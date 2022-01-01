Signing out of account, Standby...
Ari Goldfarb
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of Kando
Ari Goldfarb is CEO of Kando, an Israel-based wastewater treatment company, providing data-driven wastewater-management solutions to help cities worldwide keep rivers and oceans cleaner while stimulating the reuse of water.
Looking for a More Purpose-Driven Career? There Is a Global Shortage for This Vital Role.
Writing code for a social media company is ok, but fighting future pandemics is better.
