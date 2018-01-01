Arie Abecassis is a startup entrepreneur and investor based in New York City. He is a guest instructor at General Assembly and actively serves as an advisor or board member to a variety of tech startups including SeatGeek, Adaptly and BiznessApps.
Board of Directors
5 Ways the Best Board Members Will Add Value to Your Startup
Take into account the positive impact your potential board can bring you after the transaction. That's when the real fun begins.
Entrepreneurs
Top 5 Personality Traits Investors Look for in an Entrepreneur
They'll read your business plan but it's you they invest in.
Venture Capital
5 Ways to Take Advantage of Corporate Venture Capital
Don't overlook this funding option.
Startup Tips
5 Questions Every Entrepreneur Should Ask Potential Investors
Understand what each investor brings to the table before you bring them on board.
Technology
5 Reasons Why Your Startup Should Take Money From Celebrities
Will investment from people like Leonardo DiCaprio help or hurt your business?
Investors
5 Things Startup Investors Look for Before Investing
Fundraising can be difficult. Here are five things you should know before you start the process.
VC Funding
5 Lessons You Can Learn From Trump About Pitching to VCs
Visual cues, repetition and authentic emotion helps frame your message in a way that resonates with investors.
Technology
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Israeli Tech Founders
Treat investors' money like your own and you'll be prepared to tough out lean times and hard days.
Pitching Investors
5 Steps to Identifying Potential Investors That Are Right for You
While there are many options for fundraising, it doesn't make it easier to get capital. Here is how to make the process more productive and efficient.
Pitching Investors
5 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Pitching Their Ideas to Investors
While entrepreneurs work hard to get a meeting with an investor, not all come prepared.