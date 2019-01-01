About Arif Saiyad
Arif Saiyad is the founder and CEO of ASA Ventures, a stage- and sector-agnostic venture capital firm operating under the VC 2.0 model, providing both funding and operational partnership. His foray into entrepreneurship started in his native Portugal, and in the last 16 years, he has successfully established businesses all over the world. Throughout his whole career, he has created and seed-funded companies offering turnkey and innovative solutions tailored to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). His natural business acumen and instinctive solution-oriented mindset have made him the perfect backstage collaborator for technology-related businesses, especially at the conceptual level.
