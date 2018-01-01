Arkady Bukh

Arkady Bukh

Guest Writer
Veteran New York lawyer, Partner of Bukh Law Firm
Arkady Bukh is a New York federal defense attorney and the founder of Bukh Law Firm. He has successfully represented individuals accused of international white collar offenses such as Igor Klopov, Vlad Horohorin, Oleg Nikolaenko and Dmitry Smilyanets. Bukh has also defended Azamat Tazhayakov, one of the friends of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

More From Arkady Bukh

Expanding Your Business? Ignore These Pitfalls at Your Peril
Expansion

Expanding Your Business? Ignore These Pitfalls at Your Peril

When a business owner thinks about expansion, life gets exciting. But a path of missteps awaits the entrepreneur who doesn't think it through beforehand.
5 min read
7 Nations Eager to Welcome American Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Nations Eager to Welcome American Entrepreneurs

The US seems poised to withdraw the welcome mat for immigrants but many other nations have an open door.
5 min read
6 Guidelines for Helping Your Business Survive a Divorce
Divorce

6 Guidelines for Helping Your Business Survive a Divorce

What business owners need to know when they find themselves in divorce proceedings
4 min read
Don't Fall Prey to a Money-Laundering Scheme
Money Laundering

Don't Fall Prey to a Money-Laundering Scheme

Access to capital can pose a challenge ot many a new business. Make sure you obtain financing from legitimate sources.
5 min read
Your Company as the Accidental Lawbreaker
Law Enforcement

Your Company as the Accidental Lawbreaker

Startups should be careful to follow state and federal statutes otherwise the penalties could be great and the unwanted publicity significant.
4 min read
Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully.
Legal

Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully.

Be aware of rules that protect employees' freedom of speech as well as the firm's ability to safeguard trade secrets and confidential business information.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.