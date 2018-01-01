Arkady Bukh

Expansion
Expanding Your Business? Ignore These Pitfalls at Your Peril
When a business owner thinks about expansion, life gets exciting. But a path of missteps awaits the entrepreneur who doesn't think it through beforehand.
Entrepreneur Mindset
7 Nations Eager to Welcome American Entrepreneurs
The US seems poised to withdraw the welcome mat for immigrants but many other nations have an open door.
Divorce
6 Guidelines for Helping Your Business Survive a Divorce
What business owners need to know when they find themselves in divorce proceedings
Money Laundering
Don't Fall Prey to a Money-Laundering Scheme
Access to capital can pose a challenge ot many a new business. Make sure you obtain financing from legitimate sources.
Law Enforcement
Your Company as the Accidental Lawbreaker
Startups should be careful to follow state and federal statutes otherwise the penalties could be great and the unwanted publicity significant.
Legal
Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully.
Be aware of rules that protect employees' freedom of speech as well as the firm's ability to safeguard trade secrets and confidential business information.