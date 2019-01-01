Armaan Seth is the Head Human Resources for the Indian Subcontinent of Philips India since November 1, 2017. He has been with Philips since 2011 serving in various positions across India and Netherlands before returning to India in his current role. His most recent role was the HR Business Partner for the IT function supporting the CIO and the IT Leadership Team based in Amsterdam.

Armaan has a strong track record in driving People Transformation, Capability Improvement and Organization Effectiveness. He is passionate about Talent Management and driving initiatives that help people reach their full potential.

An MBA by qualification from XLRI Jamshedpur, Armaan has worked in Marico Limited, Ernst & Young and an audit firm before joining Philips.

In his spare time, Armaan loves to watch Formula 1 and Football. He loves travelling with his wife and spending time with his dogs.