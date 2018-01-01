Art Mertes

Art E. Mertes is a founding partner of the law firm of Synergy Law Group, LLC. Mertes, a classically-trained M&A deal attorney, counsels clients in the areas of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities and finance, and technology and licensing law. His work with companies includes strategies for creation of enterprise value. His experience is transactions-intensive and includes work with privately-held middle market and emerging growth companies, public companies, financial institutions, family offices/funds, investors, boards of directors, family-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Intellectual Property
Are You Doing Enough to Protect and Monetize Your Intellectual Property?
What I have learned is that accretion of IP value is the key element to supporting overall enterprise value.
Mergers and Acquisitions
5 Steps to Positioning Your Tech-Enabled Company Now for a Successful Strategic Exit in 2 to 5 Years
Keeping a few key considerations in mind can help you better position your business for acquisition by a strategic or private equity buyer.