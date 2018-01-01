Art Mertes

Art Mertes

Guest Writer
Founding Partner of Synergy Law Group, LLC
Art E. Mertes is a founding partner of the law firm of Synergy Law Group, LLC. Mertes, a classically-trained M&A deal attorney, counsels clients in the areas of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities and finance, and technology and licensing law. His work with companies includes strategies for creation of enterprise value. His experience is transactions-intensive and includes work with privately-held middle market and emerging growth companies, public companies, financial institutions, family offices/funds, investors, boards of directors, family-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

More From Art Mertes

Are You Doing Enough to Protect and Monetize Your Intellectual Property?
Intellectual Property

Are You Doing Enough to Protect and Monetize Your Intellectual Property?

What I have learned is that accretion of IP value is the key element to supporting overall enterprise value.
7 min read
5 Steps to Positioning Your Tech-Enabled Company Now for a Successful Strategic Exit in 2 to 5 Years
Mergers and Acquisitions

5 Steps to Positioning Your Tech-Enabled Company Now for a Successful Strategic Exit in 2 to 5 Years

Keeping a few key considerations in mind can help you better position your business for acquisition by a strategic or private equity buyer.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.