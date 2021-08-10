Artem Milinchuk
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of FarmTogether
Founded with a mission to bring transformative capital to farming while opening up a vital asset class to all investors, Artem Milinchuk aims to drive agriculture toward sustainability on a massive scale.
Follow Artem Milinchuk on Social
Latest
The Growth of Sustainable Investing
There has been tremendous growth in the amount of investment capital directed towards sustainable investing. What can be expected for its future?
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Joe Valley
Author of The EXITpreneur's Playbook, Partner at Quiet Light Brokerage
-
Natasha Zo
Media Relations Specialist
-
-
Erica McMillan
Serial Entrepreneur, Branding Strategist, Artist
-
Tanveer Zafar
CEO of HowPk
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Melissa Houston
Financial Strategist For CEOs