Arthur Korteweg
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Associate Professor at USC Marshall School of Business
Dr. Arthur Korteweg is an associate professor of finance and business economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. His research focuses on how startups attract investment and the risks and return of venture capital investments.
Latest
For Startups, It Pays to Partner With a High-Quality VC, Even If You Give Up Some Equity
My research shows that the best VCs take more equity, but can nearly double the value of the companies they invest in.
