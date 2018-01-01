Arushi Verma

Arushi Verma

Co-founder, Fitpass
Arushi Verma is the co-founder of Fitpass.

More From Arushi Verma

Why is it such a big deal to be a female entrepreneur
International Women's Day 2016

Why is it such a big deal to be a female entrepreneur

While it's not uncommon to hear stories of Indian startups being led to phenomenal success by female entrepreneurs are still a rare breed in the country.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.