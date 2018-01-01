Ash Read

Writer at Buffer
Ash Read is a writer at Buffer.

More From Ash Read

7 Tips for Building a Career in Marketing
Marketing

These simple tips will help jumpstart your marketing skills.
11 min read
26 Apps to Help You Create Epic Social Media Content on Your Smartphone
Social Media

Mobile apps can help turn your images into great social media posts.
10 min read
The Complete Guide to Using Stock Photos in Your Marketing
Marketing

Used correctly, free stock photos can really bring your ads, blog posts and content to life.
13 min read
7 Secrets for a Successful Video Marketing Strategy
Marketing

By now, it's clear that video is an essential channel for marketers. But what makes a great video?
13 min read
Why There's No Perfect Time to Post on Facebook
Facebook

The best time to post depends on a number of factors that are different for every business.
10 min read
How Your Business Can Get Started on YouTube
YouTube

If you've been debating getting started on YouTube, here's how to jump right in.
10 min read
30 Tips to Grow Your Audience and Stand Out on Instagram
Instagram

With over 300 million users, it's a good idea to tap into this social network.
15+ min read
How to Write the Perfect Headline for Your Next Article
Writing

When crafting the perfect headline, take into account which platform your article will live.
11 min read
A Complete Guide to Instagram Marketing
Instagram

Where do you get started with Instagram? Start here.
15+ min read
The Power of Emojis in Marketing and How to Use Them Efficiently
Emoji

Check out these shortcuts to share emojis from Mac and Windows desktop as well as tips on how to use emojis to boost your social media posts.
4 min read
The Ultimate Guide to GIFs: How to Create Them and When to Use Them
Gifs

Here are the best tools, tips, and tricks to step up your GIF game.
15 min read
Why We Should Focus on Attention, Not Clicks.
Productivity

Millions of blog posts are published every day. A small percentage gain traction and attract readers.
12 min read
15 Surefire Ways to Boost Your Social Media Marketing in Under an Hour
Social Media Marketing

Some of these tips are super-quick optimizations and others focus on experimentation and trying new things.
9 min read
A Quick Guide to Using Facebook Live Video
Facebook

Here's what you need to know.
5 min read
How to Manage Multiple Accounts on Instagram
Instagram

With the social-media platform's latest release, users can now toggle between various Instagram accounts.
3 min read
