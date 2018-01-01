Ashish Agarwal

Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Founder of the Bitsachs. Bitsachs was founded by Ashish Agarwal, with a flair in leveraging technology to simplify functions, in the year of 2017 Headquartered in Jaipur. Bitsachs aims to bring transparency and ease into the vast and cryptic world of digital transactions, by optimising bitcoin mining and wallet to facilitate easier implementation.

Cybersecurity Jobs Now at Premium as India Goes Digital
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity poses new challenges every minute and to deal with them, curricula need to go through a shift by placing the talents in the right hands
#3 Reasons why Blockchain is the Most Transparent Way of Trading in Cryptocurrency Industry
Blockchain

The biggest innovation is predicated on trust – and that's Blockchain
How does a Workplace Near Home Shoot up an Employee's Productivity
Employee productivity

Long hours travelling after a hectic day increases stress and lowers the overall effectiveness of an employee in long run
