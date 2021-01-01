Ashlee Berghoff

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder and CEO of A Squared Online, LLC

Ashlee Berghoff is the creator of the Action Amplified method, which helps entrepreneurs take focused action, implement time-saving systems and delegate effectively. Ashlee is the author of Eureka Results: How Entrepreneurs Can Turn Their Best Ideas Into Reality, publishing April 2021.

https://www.asquaredonline.com/

Most Entrepreneurs (Unintentionally) Lie When They Tell Their Stories, and They're Setting You Up for Failure

Too many people treat the entrepreneurial journey like it's a Disney song, with tidy narrative arcs that lead us to false expectations.

