Ashot Gabrelianov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of ShapeYard

Ashot Gabrelianov is the Founder of Magic App (Apple awarded as “Best of 2017”), MakeApp (1.5+ million users and 1,500 media mentions) and Chudo (1+ million users) . He is also an early-stage VC in tech, crypto & real estate and a former media manager.

Latest

Science & Technology

5 Metaverse Jobs That Could Make Your Kids Rich

The world of work is changing with the advent of new technologies. Let's explore five potentially lucrative professions anyone can enter in the metaverse.

More Authors You Might Like