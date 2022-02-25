Auria Moore

Auria Moore

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of CLEVR AI

Auria Moore has spent more than 15 years launching disruptive technologies, creating categories and bringing groundbreaking data solutions to market. She is the CEO of CLEVR AI and an advisor to several intelligence companies.

https://clevr.ai/

Follow Auria Moore on Social

Latest

Digital marketing

6 Marketing Metrics Every Business Should Track

There are endless metrics a business can track, but not all are vital to driving growth. What digital marketing metrics should be on your list?

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like