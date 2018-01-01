Austin McChord

Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of Datto Inc.

Austin is the chief innovator and driving force behind Datto. He has a degree in Bioinformatics from Rochester Institute of Technology, and holds several patents. In 2014 he was named a Finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, as well as named a CRN Top 25 Innovator and a CRN Top 50 Midmarket IT Vendor Executive. Austin sits on the Board of the Connecticut Technology Council.