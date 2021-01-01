About Austin Smith
Austin Smith is the co-founder and CEO of Mission Control, a platform for gathering and growing community using recreational esports. Smith is an economist and entrepreneur who focuses on urban policy, social entrepreneurship and esports/sports technology.
The pandemic was incredibly challenging for many industries, but the gaming sector emerged smelling like roses. Here's how entrepreneurs can get in on the action.