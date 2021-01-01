Avi Levine

Avi Levine

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
VP Star Funding, Inc.

About Avi Levine

Avi Levine specializes in working capital and growth funding for new and existing businesses. With a background in manufacturing and consumer products, he takes a forward-looking approach to financing his clients with less of a focus on past financial performance or a balance sheet.

More From Avi Levine

This Is How Purchase-Order Financing Can Unlock Your Small Business's Potential
Financing

This Is How Purchase-Order Financing Can Unlock Your Small Business's Potential

Purchase-order financing allows small businesses to finance the production or acquisition of goods with no money out of pocket.
5 min read