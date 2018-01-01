Avner Mor

Avner Mor

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Dyadic

Avner Mor is the co-founder and CEO of Dyadic, a leader in advanced cryptography solutions. He has 25 years of experience in the hi-tech arena, having been the leader of several start-ups and corporate innovation teams. Previously, Mor held the position of vice president at Deutsche Telekom in Germany and was also general manager of cloud and mobile services products at the Microsoft Israel Development Center. Mor holds a BSc in Computer Engineering from the Technion Institute of Technology in Israel.

5 Key Ingredients for Corporate Innovation
5 Key Ingredients for Corporate Innovation

Only senior management can create the conditions that allow innovators to thrive.
4 min read
