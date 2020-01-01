Ayman Alashkar, an artificial intelligence (AI) expert and serial entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of Overwrite.ai, a property tech platform, and OBOTEO Venture Hub. Over his 20-year career, he has specialized in custom-made AI solutions for SMEs across industries. Ayman is a believer in the “fail fast” philosophy and is refreshingly honest about his failures as well as his successes.
Experience Is The Best Teacher: How To Make Successes Out Of Your Failures
Failing is nothing to be ashamed of. The more you fail, the better you'll get. The faster you stumble, the sooner you'll learn to get up.