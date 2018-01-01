Freelance Writer

Barbara Mannino is a freelance journalist and content strategist who has spent her career covering leadership, education and personal finance in the newsroom and on the corporate side of the desk. She has written for FOX Business Network, and ghostwritten blogs that have appeared in the Huffington Post. Mannino has provided content strategy and created content for brands including TIAA-CREF, JPMorganChase and BusinessEdge Solutions a part of EMC.