Bart Mroz

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of SUMO Heavy

Bart Mroz is the co-founder and CEO of SUMO Heavy, a digital commerce consulting and strategy firm. He is a serial entrepreneur who has over a decade of business management and technology experience. Mroz was a founding partner of multiple consulting companies and a thought leader who has been published in top eCommerce publications including Internet Retailer and AdExchanger. Prior to founding SUMO Heavy, Mroz was a partner at round3 media, a creative e-commerce agency, as well as owner and managing director of SimplyHelp, an IT firm based in Philadelphia.

More From Bart Mroz

When a Small Ecommerce Business Should Consider a Consultant
Small Business Consulting

When a Small Ecommerce Business Should Consider a Consultant

Small to mid-size businesses have to do more with less than their competitors, but sometimes it's okay to admit you need an extra hand.
4 min read
5 Things to Look for When Hiring a Consulting Firm
Consultants and Advisors

5 Things to Look for When Hiring a Consulting Firm

Finding the right consulting firm doesn't have to be a chore if you know what to look for.
4 min read
3 Surprisingly Inefficient Daily Business Practices
Efficiency

3 Surprisingly Inefficient Daily Business Practices

Imagine how much more would get done if everybody just understood what everybody is trying to communicate.
5 min read
How My Days as a Chef Prepared Me to Grow a Startup
Startups

How My Days as a Chef Prepared Me to Grow a Startup

The kitchen not only taught me the art of food, but also prepared me to be a better developer
5 min read
