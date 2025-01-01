Bas Kooijman
Bio
Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A., a securitization firm for financial services which he co-founded in 2020. Entrepreneurial from a young age, Kooijman has worked in the technology industry, building a telecom company, and later Brokerteam, a wholesale telecom company. In 2015, he sold the latter and transitioned into finance. Over the past seven years, Kooijman’s expertise as a professional trader has built wealth for countless individuals and companies. In his pursuit of making wealth creation more accessible and affordable for all, he has also become a published author of “Trading and Investing” to accelerate this vision.
Latest
Finance
Outsourcing in a Market That Rarely Trends
Here's why fund managers outperform 'do-it-yourself' investors.