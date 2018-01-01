Basha Frost Rubin and Mirra Levitt

Basha Frost Rubin and Mirra Levitt

Guest Writer

Basha Frost Rubin and Mirra Levitt are co-founders of Priori Legal, an online platform that connects small business owners with a curated network of lawyers and provides tools to help businesses manage their legal relationships. Rubin and Levitt met at Yale Law School.

The Biggest Legal Mistake Entrepreneurs Make

Often entrepreneurs try to cut corners to save costs. But doing so with your legal documents, may end up costing you more down the road.
2014 May be the Year to Find Your Lawyer Online

New companies are making it easier, and cheaper, to connect with legal representatives.
