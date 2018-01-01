Bassam Samman

Founder & CEO of CMCS and member of Young Presidents Organization

Bassam Samman, founder and group chairman/CEO of CMCS, has 35 years of experience in project management consultancy including project control systems, project collaboration and management information systems, risk management, construction management, claims management and strategy execution. Samman has delivered more than 200 project management related courses, seminars, webinars and events in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

How to Make Sure Your Business Keeps Running When You're Ready to Walk Away
Exit Strategies

Realize you can't hold the reins forever.
3 min read
