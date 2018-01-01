Beki Winchel

Beki Winchel is a contributor for PR Daily

With Videos and Visuals Rising on Social Media, Data Mining Is Also Increasing
data mining

Pictures are still worth a thousand of words.
6 min read
5 Ways GIFs Can Increase Your PR and Marketing Efforts
Marketing

When used wisely, GIFs are a great way to connect with your audience, increase views and make your brand more relatable to consumers.
4 min read
5 Tools Every PR Pro Should Be Using to Measure Storytelling Efforts
Public Relations

Though media relations and other PR strategies have always contained elements of storytelling, the rise of content marketing and brand journalism means communicators must craft tales that their audiences want to read if they want to stay relevant and gain public favor.
4 min read
5 Ways Brands Can Use Periscope and Meerkat
Social Media

As live streaming gains favor, PR and marketing pros can reap the benefits. Here are a few ideas.
5 min read
5 Ways Data Can Enhance Marketing Campaigns
Online Marketing

Measurement is paramount to ensuring successful communications campaigns. Here's what the numbers can do for you.
4 min read
'Influencer Marketing' on the Rise, Study Says
Influencer Marketing

Brand managers can increase their success by finding and building relationships with passionate consumers, employees and other social-media rock stars.
4 min read
Video Posts Have the Greatest Facebook Reach
Video

A recent study highlighted the success of video and promotional posts on the social media platform, while demonstrating the decline of still photos.
3 min read
How to Avoid Journalists' 5 Worst Pitching Peeves
Press Coverage

PR pros and entrepreneurs will have much better luck seeing their stories in print if they avoid these common -- and annoying -- missteps.
4 min read
5 Things to Look for in Social-Media Analytics
Social Media Metrics

Social media ROI is a top concern for many brand's social media managers. PR and marketing pros can tackle the measurement beast through these five tips.
5 min read
Are Gun Bans the Right Political Move for Brands?
Public Relations

Target's recent decision to ban guns along with other brands, such as Starbucks, Chili's and Sonic, brings with it impassioned reactions from both sides of the issue.
4 min read
