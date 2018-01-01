Belle Beth Cooper

Entrepreneur and Content Crafter at Buffer
Belle Beth Cooper was the first "content crafter" at social-media startup Buffer. She's a co-founder of Hello Code, a Melbourne-based startup building Exist, a personal analytics platform.

More From Belle Beth Cooper

How to Talk to Your Very First Customers
Customer Relationship

How to Talk to Your Very First Customers

Creating valuable products requires getting valuable feedback. Who you talk to early on counts for a whole lot.
8 min read
5 Unusual Ways to Start Working Smarter, Not Harder
Habits

5 Unusual Ways to Start Working Smarter, Not Harder

Working harder can be an easy habit to slip into. These methods can help you reverse that course and be more productive.
10 min read
10 of the Most Counterintuitive Pieces of Advice From Famous Entrepreneurs
Advice

10 of the Most Counterintuitive Pieces of Advice From Famous Entrepreneurs

While advice can come from likely sources, the advice itself isn't always exactly as you'd expect. Here are some interesting examples.
13 min read
