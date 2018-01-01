Ben Rosenberg

Ben Rosenberg

Guest Writer
President and founder of Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc
Ben Rosenberg is president and founder of Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc. An expert in enterprise-class IT automation and system utilization solutions, Rosenberg has nearly 40 years of experience in engineering and marketing system software products across Microsoft Windows, UNIX, OpenVMS and mainframe platforms. Advanced Systems Concepts products are now used in over 40 countries by many of the world’s largest financial, retail and online companies.

5 Essentials for Achieving Long-Term Success in the Tech Sector
Attrition for tech startups is wholesale, so a company that has adapted and prospered for more than 30 years is worth studying.
