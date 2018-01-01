Ben Warnick

Guest Writer

Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management at Washington State University

Benjamin Warnick is an assistant professor of entrepreneurship and strategic management in the Department of Management, Information Systems and Entrepreneurship at Washington State University’s Carson College of Business. His research focuses on passion and motivation in entrepreneurship, including entrepreneurs who found businesses related to their hobbies or passions. He earned his doctorate in entrepreneurship and strategic management from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.