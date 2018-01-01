Bernard DiFiore

Bernard DiFiore

As president, chairman and chief executive officer of BenefitMall, Bernard DiFiore is responsible for overseeing the company's overall strategic direction, planning and execution. Working with more than 20,000 Trusted Advisors, Brokers and CPAs, BenefitMall provides the one of the nation's largest portfolio of insurance and payroll services designed to help more than 200,000 small to medium-sized companies.

More From Bernard DiFiore

5 Tips for Businesses Navigating Obamacare
Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Businesses Navigating Obamacare

Keep these factors in mind while weighing your healthcare options.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.