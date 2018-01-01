As president, chairman and chief executive officer of BenefitMall, Bernard DiFiore is responsible for overseeing the company's overall strategic direction, planning and execution. Working with more than 20,000 Trusted Advisors, Brokers and CPAs, BenefitMall provides the one of the nation's largest portfolio of insurance and payroll services designed to help more than 200,000 small to medium-sized companies.
Growth Strategies
5 Tips for Businesses Navigating Obamacare
Keep these factors in mind while weighing your healthcare options.