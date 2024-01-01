Beth (Saunders) Mazza
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Co-Founder, The Female Maverick
Beth is a serial entrepreneur with $35 million in business services exits. She has counseled public company execs on some of the toughest financial and ESG communications issues. She now co-leads The Female Maverick, a how to guide for women who want to start a business.
Latest
Business Process
The Key to Preparing Your Business for an Eventual Investment or Sale
How an investment teaser can help diagnose (and fix) flaws in your business.