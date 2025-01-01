Bio

Beverley D’Cruz is the General Manager of Pizza Hut Middle East & Pakistan, where she leads the brand’s growth strategy and operations across more than 550 outlets in the region, including 160 in the UAE. With over 18 years of experience at Yum! Brands, Beverley has held key leadership roles within both Pizza Hut and KFC across Canada, the UK, and the Middle East. Most recently, she served as Chief Brand Officer for Pizza Hut META, driving impactful initiatives to elevate the brand.

Before joining Yum!, Beverley spent 6 years at Unilever, where she gained deep expertise in brand management and business development. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Beverley combines academic excellence with hands-on leadership in building high-performing teams and driving successful business transformations.

A trailblazer in the industry, Beverley is the first female General Manager for a Yum! Brands fast food corporation in the Middle East, breaking barriers and paving the way for future female leaders in the region.