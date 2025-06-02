Sustainability in Business: Lessons from the Food and Beverage Sector The future of sustainable business in the Middle East lies in partnership — with suppliers, regulators, and communities alike.

By Beverley D’Cruz

In today's business landscape, sustainability has evolved from a corporate buzzword into a fundamental expectation. Across the Middle East, where economic growth and urban development are accelerating, businesses are re-evaluating how they operate — not only to remain competitive, but to be responsible stewards of the environment.

The food and beverage (F&B) sector is particularly well-positioned to lead this change. With high energy demands, supply chain complexities, and significant packaging and food waste, the industry carries both a large environmental footprint and a powerful opportunity for impact.

Drawing from experiences within one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, this article explores how sustainability practices can be integrated into core business operations in a region as diverse and complex as the Middle East. The focus is not on promotion, but on practical strategies and challenges — and how companies can begin or deepen their journey toward environmental responsibility.

Why Local Context Matters

While global sustainability frameworks offer a helpful foundation, regional adaptation is essential. In the Middle East, climate, infrastructure, and policy differ widely between countries — from water scarcity in the Gulf to rapidly urbanising centres in the Levant. Businesses must tailor their strategies to reflect these realities.

For example, energy use is a key area of focus, especially in hot climates where cooling systems are essential. Understanding and optimising HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems is not just a technical detail — it's a business imperative. Similarly, innovations like low proximity hoods in kitchens can reduce overall energy consumption significantly when implemented at scale.

Investments in energy-efficient equipment, such as LED lighting and high-efficiency refrigeration, might seem minor in isolation. Yet, when adopted consistently across locations, they contribute meaningfully to both environmental impact and operational cost savings.

Three Core Pillars of Sustainable Practice

Sustainability efforts in the F&B industry often centre around three main pillars: environmental responsibility, responsible sourcing, and waste reduction. Each presents its own challenges and opportunities in the Middle Eastern context.

1. Environmental Responsibility

Adopting energy-saving technologies, exploring renewable energy sources like solar (particularly in high-insolation regions such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia), and conserving water through low-flow fixtures and efficient cleaning practices are becoming standard in many progressive operations.

2. Responsible Sourcing

Local procurement reduces emissions tied to transport while supporting regional economies. Businesses are increasingly working with suppliers who meet standards not only for quality, but also for ethical labour practices and environmental impact. Rigorous auditing and supply chain transparency play a key role in maintaining accountability.

3. Waste Reduction and Recycling

The F&B sector produces large volumes of waste — food scraps, packaging, and single-use materials among them. Inventory control systems, food donation programs, and in-store recycling can help mitigate this. In some regions, composting is also gaining traction, despite infrastructure challenges.

Challenges and Opportunities in Implementation

Implementing sustainability measures in the Middle East comes with complexities. Regulatory environments vary, and upfront costs for green technologies can be a barrier. Infrastructure for recycling and renewable energy may be inconsistent across markets.

Yet, these challenges also open the door for innovation. Businesses willing to invest in energy solutions or engage with local suppliers to build capacity often find long-term gains — both financially and reputationally. Moreover, as consumer awareness around sustainability increases, demand is growing for businesses that can demonstrate real action, not just intention.

Looking Ahead: A Call to Action

Sustainability is not a destination but a continuous process. As governments across the region introduce more robust environmental policies and incentives, there is growing momentum for businesses to step up. The future of sustainable business in the Middle East lies in partnership — with suppliers, regulators, and communities alike.

For the F&B industry in particular, every decision — from equipment to packaging, sourcing to staff training — holds the potential to shape a more resilient, responsible business model. The companies that succeed will be those that not only adapt to change but help lead it.
Beverley D’Cruz

General Manager, Pizza Hut - Middle East and Pakistan

Beverley D’Cruz is the General Manager of Pizza Hut Middle East & Pakistan, where she leads the brand’s growth strategy and operations across more than 550 outlets in the region, including 160 in the UAE. With over 18 years of experience at Yum! Brands, Beverley has held key leadership roles within both Pizza Hut and KFC across Canada, the UK, and the Middle East. Most recently, she served as Chief Brand Officer for Pizza Hut META, driving impactful initiatives to elevate the brand.

Before joining Yum!, Beverley spent 6 years at Unilever, where she gained deep expertise in brand management and business development. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Beverley combines academic excellence with hands-on leadership in building high-performing teams and driving successful business transformations.

A trailblazer in the industry, Beverley is the first female General Manager for a Yum! Brands fast food corporation in the Middle East, breaking barriers and paving the way for future female leaders in the region.



 

