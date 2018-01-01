Bidita Sen

Pitching Investors
Here's Why Investors Believe that Funding Sick Start-ups too Can be a Smart Move
"Big companies have the strength of tech and human resources and a vast customer network that start-ups need"
political strategist
Why is it too Early to Write off Prashant Kishor's Charisma
He still remains under the glare of many political parties and his next alliance will surely send across a cautionary message to the opposition camps
Leadership Qualities
Tejashwi Yadav: Watch Out for this Leader-in-the-making
From Day One, the daddy's obedient son knew how to give a personalized touch to the politics popularized by his father.