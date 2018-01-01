Bidita Sen

Bidita Sen

Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Copy Editor

More From Bidita Sen

Here's Why Investors Believe that Funding Sick Start-ups too Can be a Smart Move
Pitching Investors

Here's Why Investors Believe that Funding Sick Start-ups too Can be a Smart Move

"Big companies have the strength of tech and human resources and a vast customer network that start-ups need"
7 min read
Why is it too Early to Write off Prashant Kishor's Charisma
political strategist

Why is it too Early to Write off Prashant Kishor's Charisma

He still remains under the glare of many political parties and his next alliance will surely send across a cautionary message to the opposition camps
5 min read
Tejashwi Yadav: Watch Out for this Leader-in-the-making
Leadership Qualities

Tejashwi Yadav: Watch Out for this Leader-in-the-making

From Day One, the daddy's obedient son knew how to give a personalized touch to the politics popularized by his father.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.