Signing out of account, Standby...
Bilal Aijazi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Polly
Bilal Aijazi is founder of the most popular app on major workspace-messaging platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Chat. Aijazi is a software-development generalist, having worked on code ranging from low-level OS kernel to mobile and web applications.
Follow Bilal Aijazi on Social
Latest
3 Ways to Create Cohesive Remote and Hybrid Teams
Form and maintain a cohesive team in a time when some (or all) team members are working remotely.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Adebukola Ajao
Digital Media Consultant
-
Krishna Athal
CEO of National Aviation Academy (India)
-
Yan Katcharovski
Partner at Virtus Ventures
-
Daniel Mangena
CEO of Dream With Dan & Dream inc
-
Omer Riaz
CEO of Urtasker.com
-
Scott Greenberg
Franchise Expert, Speaker & Author
-
Ishan Goel
Founder of Goel Strategies
-
Kalon Gutierrez
Consultant, Advisor & Entrepreneur