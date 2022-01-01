Signing out of account, Standby...
Bill Bradbury
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Former Oregon Secretary of State
Bill Bradbury is the former Secretary of State of Oregon and a one-time Democratic gubernatorial nominee.
Democrats Must Resist Pressure If They Hope to Create a Fairer Tax Code
Our current tax code punishes some businesses, like brick-and-mortar retailers, while rewarding the biggest and wealthiest companies.
