Bill Catlette

Guest Writer
Executive Coach

Executive Coach Bill Catlette is a Partner at Contented Cows and the author of several books on talent development including Contented Cows STILL Give Better Milk (Wiley, 2012) Rebooting Leadership (2010), Contented Cows Give Better Milk and others. Bill specializes in the areas of workplace trends, employee engagement, compensation, hiring and corporate culture. He has been interviewed by Fast Company, BusinessWeek, Inc., Monster.com and previously served in executive positions at FedEx and ADP. Bill Catlette also serves as the Chairman of the Board for The National Foundation for Transplants.

More From Bill Catlette

Leadership Lessons From This Week's MLB All-Star Game
Talent Management

Leadership Lessons From This Week's MLB All-Star Game

If you want to develop major-league players, get serious about competing for talent.
5 min read
To Build Your Dream Team Study How 'Coach Pop' Recruits Talent
Recruiting

To Build Your Dream Team Study How 'Coach Pop' Recruits Talent

Year after year, Gregg Popovich, coach of the San Antonio Spurs, rejuvenates his championship team with late-round NBA draft picks others overlook.
4 min read
