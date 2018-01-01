Guest Writer

Executive Coach

Executive Coach Bill Catlette is a Partner at Contented Cows and the author of several books on talent development including Contented Cows STILL Give Better Milk (Wiley, 2012) Rebooting Leadership (2010), Contented Cows Give Better Milk and others. Bill specializes in the areas of workplace trends, employee engagement, compensation, hiring and corporate culture. He has been interviewed by Fast Company, BusinessWeek, Inc., Monster.com and previously served in executive positions at FedEx and ADP. Bill Catlette also serves as the Chairman of the Board for The National Foundation for Transplants.