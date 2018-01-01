Bill Fiduccia

Getting Your Banker to Say Yes
Make things easy on your banker--it's your quickest path to capital.
Start a Business--Now <i>Is</i> a Good Time
Don't let the recession fool you--there's no time like the present to launch your own business.
What's Your Company Worth?
Whether you're selling your business, getting insurance or sorting through estate taxes, knowing your business's value comes in handy.
Protecting Your Company's Most Important Assets
Think of your company's intangible assets as the foundation of your business. Without them, you've just got a pile of rubble.
Know Your Numbers
It's just as important in business as it was in elementary school.