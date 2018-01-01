Bill Fiduccia

Getting Your Banker to Say Yes

Make things easy on your banker--it's your quickest path to capital.
3 min read
Start a Business--Now &lt;i&gt;Is&lt;/i&gt; a Good Time

Don't let the recession fool you--there's no time like the present to launch your own business.
4 min read
What's Your Company Worth?
Finance

Whether you're selling your business, getting insurance or sorting through estate taxes, knowing your business's value comes in handy.
5 min read
Protecting Your Company's Most Important Assets
Finance

Think of your company's intangible assets as the foundation of your business. Without them, you've just got a pile of rubble.
4 min read
Know Your Numbers
Finance

It's just as important in business as it was in elementary school.
4 min read
