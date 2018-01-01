Bill McGowan

Bill McGowan is the founder and CEO of Clarity Media Group. Previously he worked for ABC News’ 20/20 and CBS News’ 48 Hours and won two Emmys. As a media coach, McGowan has trained Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Eli Manning of the New York Giants, actress Katherine Heigl, chef Thomas Keller, fashion critics Tim Gunn and Nina Garcia and singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson. He is the author of a new book, Pitch Perfect

An Expert's Guide to Steering a Conversation
Communications

If a discussion is not proceeding along a productive line for you, here's how to subtly redirect it. (Avoid hijacking it at all costs.)
4 min read
Want to be a Rock-Star Panelist? Sheryl Sandberg's Media Coach Offers Up Some Tips.
Presentations

As more and more entrepreneurs are asked to speak on panels, many are feeling anxious on how to make the best impression. In his new book Pitch Perfect, Sheryl Sandberg's media coach Bill McGowan offers up advice.
4 min read
7 Power Tools of Persuasion
Communication Strategies

Don't undermine your presentation with qualifiers that undercut the message. Give your breakthrough ideas the striking presentation they deserve.
4 min read
