Bill McGowan is the founder and CEO of Clarity Media Group. Previously he worked for ABC News’ 20/20 and CBS News’ 48 Hours and won two Emmys. As a media coach, McGowan has trained Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Eli Manning of the New York Giants, actress Katherine Heigl, chef Thomas Keller, fashion critics Tim Gunn and Nina Garcia and singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson. He is the author of a new book, Pitch Perfect.