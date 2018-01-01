Guest Writer

Managing Director for CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office

Bill Smith is the Managing Director for CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office. He has more than 30 years of experience representing businesses of all sizes and high wealth individuals in developing and implementing tax strategies or negotiating with the IRS. He consults nationally on a broad range of tax services, including foreign and domestic transactional tax planning for corporations, partnerships, LLCs and individuals. CBIZ MHM is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and Bill Smith is based in Bethesda, Md.