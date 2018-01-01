Bill Smith

Bill Smith

Guest Writer
Managing Director for CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office

Bill Smith is the Managing Director for CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office. He has more than 30 years of experience representing businesses of all sizes and high wealth individuals in developing and implementing tax strategies or negotiating with the IRS. He consults nationally on a broad range of tax services, including foreign and domestic transactional tax planning for corporations, partnerships, LLCs and individuals. CBIZ MHM is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and Bill Smith is based in Bethesda, Md.

More From Bill Smith

These Are the Most Common Tax Filing Mistakes for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Avoid Them
Taxes

These Are the Most Common Tax Filing Mistakes for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Avoid Them

As the tax deadline draws closer, reduce the stress on your business by following these tips.
4 min read
Breaking Down Trump's Tax Framework and Its Potential Impact on Small Businesses
Trump & Business

Breaking Down Trump's Tax Framework and Its Potential Impact on Small Businesses

President Donald Trump's administration finally revealed a framework for tax reform -- here are the proposed changes in the plan.
5 min read
How to Prepare Your Business Partnership for New Rules for IRS Audits
Partnerships

How to Prepare Your Business Partnership for New Rules for IRS Audits

The IRS will begin a new way of auditing partnerships starting in the 2018 tax year. Partnerships need to develop a roadmap before venturing into this new frontier.
5 min read
Trump's Tax Plan Could Help Businesses, But Questions Remain
Trump & Business

Trump's Tax Plan Could Help Businesses, But Questions Remain

Any proposed legislation on tax reform will likely only use the plan as an opening bid where much more detail will be necessary.
6 min read
Will Trump's Tax Plan Benefit Small Businesses?
Trump & Business

Will Trump's Tax Plan Benefit Small Businesses?

A breakdown of the two tax reform plans and their potential impact.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.