Bill Smith is the Managing Director for CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office. He has more than 30 years of experience representing businesses of all sizes and high wealth individuals in developing and implementing tax strategies or negotiating with the IRS. He consults nationally on a broad range of tax services, including foreign and domestic transactional tax planning for corporations, partnerships, LLCs and individuals. CBIZ MHM is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and Bill Smith is based in Bethesda, Md.
Taxes
These Are the Most Common Tax Filing Mistakes for Entrepreneurs -- and How You Can Avoid Them
As the tax deadline draws closer, reduce the stress on your business by following these tips.
Trump & Business
Breaking Down Trump's Tax Framework and Its Potential Impact on Small Businesses
President Donald Trump's administration finally revealed a framework for tax reform -- here are the proposed changes in the plan.
Partnerships
How to Prepare Your Business Partnership for New Rules for IRS Audits
The IRS will begin a new way of auditing partnerships starting in the 2018 tax year. Partnerships need to develop a roadmap before venturing into this new frontier.
Trump & Business
Trump's Tax Plan Could Help Businesses, But Questions Remain
Any proposed legislation on tax reform will likely only use the plan as an opening bid where much more detail will be necessary.
Trump & Business
Will Trump's Tax Plan Benefit Small Businesses?
A breakdown of the two tax reform plans and their potential impact.