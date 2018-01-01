Biresh Ranjan Das

Biresh Ranjan Das

Head of People strategy and Excellence, Vikram Solar

More From Biresh Ranjan Das

Sunshine Sector: Job Opportunities in Solar
Solar Energy

Sunshine Sector: Job Opportunities in Solar

The sector is waiting for you to set new rules, new business benchmarks, new success stories that will lead you to your career goal faster than any other industry now
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.