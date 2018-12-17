Company Culture
How This Company Sticks to Its Values and Empowers Women
C'mon Let's Rally CEO Candice Blansett-Cummins believes in working somewhere that aligns with your values.
Innovation
How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation
Enhancing employee engagement provides better results for clients.
Marketing Strategies
Why This Company Gives Away Content and Event Tickets to Its Subscribers
Technori's mission is to help startups, so it looks for revenue opportunities elsewhere.
Customer Engagement
When Selling Online, Strong Communication With Customers Is Key
Take it one customer at a time.
Leadership Qualities
As a Leader, You Need to Be Both Positive and Aggressive
Business leaders need to set lofty goals and convince others that they are achievable.
Customer Service
If Your Customers Are Only 99 Percent Satisfied, You Need to Do Better
Customers aren't going to come back or refer your business if they aren't 100 percent satisfied.
Employee Training
To Maintain an Edge in the Market, This Automation Company 'Triple Trains' Its Employees
It also empowers employees to make decisions and take risks.
Biotechnology
The CEO of This Biotech Company Focused on Rare Diseases Is a Patient Himself
Tim Walbert says emphasizing the patients' needs keeps Horizon Pharma competitive.
Success Strategies
If You Were to Start Your Business Over From Scratch Tomorrow, What Would You Change?
You must be willing to change your practices, otherwise a competitor might fill that gap.
Overcoming Obstacles
This Company's Biggest Challenge Is Overcoming the Negative Views of Its Entire Industry
What do you do when potential clients have a negative opinion of what you do?
Hiring
The Incredible Reason This Company Only Hires Adults With Autism
AutonomyWorks founder and CEO Dave Friedman was motivated by his autistic son.
Ideas
What Do You Do When You Have Too Many Ideas?
Kentech CEO Kenneth Coats says his biggest challenge has been simplifying processes.
Managing Employees
Managing People Is the Hardest Part of a Leader's Job
Whether it's the employees on your team or external partners, it's important to understand the needs of others.
Reinvention
This Company Constantly Reinvents Itself to Stay Fresh After 18 Years in Business
Staying new is one of the biggest challenges for businesses looking for longevity.
Sales
Keeping up With the Ever-Changing Customer Means Updating Offerings and Taking Advantage of Technology
Miller Heiman Group President and CEO Byron Matthews reveals how his company had to embrace change and learn to evolve quickly.