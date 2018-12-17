BizCast

How This Company Sticks to Its Values and Empowers Women
Company Culture

How This Company Sticks to Its Values and Empowers Women

C'mon Let's Rally CEO Candice Blansett-Cummins believes in working somewhere that aligns with your values.
2 min read
How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation
Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Enhancing employee engagement provides better results for clients.
1 min read
Why This Company Gives Away Content and Event Tickets to Its Subscribers
Marketing Strategies

Why This Company Gives Away Content and Event Tickets to Its Subscribers

Technori's mission is to help startups, so it looks for revenue opportunities elsewhere.
2 min read
When Selling Online, Strong Communication With Customers Is Key
Customer Engagement

When Selling Online, Strong Communication With Customers Is Key

Take it one customer at a time.
1 min read
As a Leader, You Need to Be Both Positive and Aggressive
Leadership Qualities

As a Leader, You Need to Be Both Positive and Aggressive

Business leaders need to set lofty goals and convince others that they are achievable.
2 min read
If Your Customers Are Only 99 Percent Satisfied, You Need to Do Better
Customer Service

If Your Customers Are Only 99 Percent Satisfied, You Need to Do Better

Customers aren't going to come back or refer your business if they aren't 100 percent satisfied.
1 min read
To Maintain an Edge in the Market, This Automation Company 'Triple Trains' Its Employees
Employee Training

To Maintain an Edge in the Market, This Automation Company 'Triple Trains' Its Employees

It also empowers employees to make decisions and take risks.
1 min read
The CEO of This Biotech Company Focused on Rare Diseases Is a Patient Himself
Biotechnology

The CEO of This Biotech Company Focused on Rare Diseases Is a Patient Himself

Tim Walbert says emphasizing the patients' needs keeps Horizon Pharma competitive.
1 min read
If You Were to Start Your Business Over From Scratch Tomorrow, What Would You Change?
Success Strategies

If You Were to Start Your Business Over From Scratch Tomorrow, What Would You Change?

You must be willing to change your practices, otherwise a competitor might fill that gap.
1 min read
This Company's Biggest Challenge Is Overcoming the Negative Views of Its Entire Industry
Overcoming Obstacles

This Company's Biggest Challenge Is Overcoming the Negative Views of Its Entire Industry

What do you do when potential clients have a negative opinion of what you do?
1 min read
The Incredible Reason This Company Only Hires Adults With Autism
Hiring

The Incredible Reason This Company Only Hires Adults With Autism

AutonomyWorks founder and CEO Dave Friedman was motivated by his autistic son.
1 min read
What Do You Do When You Have Too Many Ideas?
Ideas

What Do You Do When You Have Too Many Ideas?

Kentech CEO Kenneth Coats says his biggest challenge has been simplifying processes.
1 min read
Managing People Is the Hardest Part of a Leader's Job
Managing Employees

Managing People Is the Hardest Part of a Leader's Job

Whether it's the employees on your team or external partners, it's important to understand the needs of others.
1 min read
This Company Constantly Reinvents Itself to Stay Fresh After 18 Years in Business
Reinvention

This Company Constantly Reinvents Itself to Stay Fresh After 18 Years in Business

Staying new is one of the biggest challenges for businesses looking for longevity.
2 min read
Keeping up With the Ever-Changing Customer Means Updating Offerings and Taking Advantage of Technology
Sales

Keeping up With the Ever-Changing Customer Means Updating Offerings and Taking Advantage of Technology

Miller Heiman Group President and CEO Byron Matthews reveals how his company had to embrace change and learn to evolve quickly.
2 min read
