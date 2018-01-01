Guest Writer

Director of Content Marketing at DialogTech

Blair Symes is the Director of Content Marketing at DialogTech, the leading call attribution platform for marketers. Over the past 20 years, he has published hundreds of articles, white papers, eBooks, and blog posts and presented on dozens of webinars on a wide range of marketing topics, including B2B marketing, marketing automation, conversion optimization, and search marketing. He can be reached at bsymes@dialogtech.com.